AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on T. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.14 on Monday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

