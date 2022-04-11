AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on T. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

AT&T stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3,605.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

