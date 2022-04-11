Audius Market Capitalization Tops $635.79 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Audius coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002589 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $635.79 million and approximately $32.63 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,091,417,308 coins and its circulating supply is 620,805,326 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

