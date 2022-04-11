Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several research analysts have commented on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of AUPH opened at $11.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,320,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,674 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

