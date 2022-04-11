Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.24.

ALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NYSE ALV opened at $73.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.10. Autoliv has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $110.59.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

In related news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

