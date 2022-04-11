Autonio Market Cap Tops $1.90 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $157,844.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00044016 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.04 or 0.07515855 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,631.71 or 1.00189048 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

