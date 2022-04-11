Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 345,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 609,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after buying an additional 141,807 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 1,265.38%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Avidity Biosciences (Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.