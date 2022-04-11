Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

RNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,297,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after buying an additional 84,704 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $19.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $942.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.59.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 1,265.38%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

