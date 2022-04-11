Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.96

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 483751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYRWF. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ayr Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.55 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ayr Wellness Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

