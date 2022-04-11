Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 389,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,701,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$50.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07.

About Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

