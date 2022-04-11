B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.11.

BTG opened at $4.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

