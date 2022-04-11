Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 363 ($4.76).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAB shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($5.25) to GBX 460 ($6.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 356 ($4.67) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

LON BAB remained flat at $GBX 326 ($4.28) during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 319.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 325.42. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.02. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 230.19 ($3.02) and a one year high of GBX 388.47 ($5.09).

In other Babcock International Group news, insider John Ramsay acquired 30,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($125,114.75).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

