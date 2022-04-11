Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.53.

BLDP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$25.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total value of C$36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,263.60. Also, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 33,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$485,326.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,587,562.79.

Shares of BLDP traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 788,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,494. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.11. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of C$10.68 and a 52 week high of C$29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

