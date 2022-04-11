Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €4.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €4.00 ($4.40) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.84) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.95) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.40) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.29) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.80 ($4.18) to €3.90 ($4.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €3.94 ($4.33).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($6.87).

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

