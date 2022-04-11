Bank of America (BAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect Bank of America to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of America to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BAC opened at $39.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 6,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

