Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BK opened at $48.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

