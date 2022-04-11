Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BK. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

