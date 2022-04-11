Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded by CIBC

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $69.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,634,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after buying an additional 6,203,008 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,460,000 after buying an additional 2,624,538 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,806,000 after buying an additional 2,102,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

