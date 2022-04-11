Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 10,691 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROK traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.84. 11,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.65 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.