Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 29,103 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,103 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,931,000 after buying an additional 63,011 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

JPM traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.00. 10,461,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,641,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

