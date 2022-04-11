Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.99 on Monday, hitting $157.43. The company had a trading volume of 609,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,185. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 0.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.65.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO.

