Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.17% of REGENXBIO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,688,000 after acquiring an additional 160,702 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 44.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 568,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,821,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.52. 376,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,989. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

