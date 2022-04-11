Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 87,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,297,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 260,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 125,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 635.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 107,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TECK. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

Shares of TECK stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,017,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,509. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $43.18.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

