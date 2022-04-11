Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 13,298 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

PPG traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $131.75. 1,612,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,948. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.23 and a 200-day moving average of $152.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

