Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 219,764 Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 219,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.08% of Amicus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,522 shares of company stock valued at $296,833 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,755,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

About Amicus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.