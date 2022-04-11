Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 27,455 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 21.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after buying an additional 4,509,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,516,000 after buying an additional 35,165 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.20. 3,347,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,588,768. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

