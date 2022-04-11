Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,061 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in eBay by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in eBay by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 0.9% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 1.3% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,524. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

