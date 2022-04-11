Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 1,602 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after acquiring an additional 164,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,699,000 after acquiring an additional 158,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,075,000 after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.08.

Shares of CME traded down $2.00 on Monday, reaching $240.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

