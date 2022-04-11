Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 7,914 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,694,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,753. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

