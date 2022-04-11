Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 47,600 iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.29% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

KXI traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $63.67. The company had a trading volume of 46,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

