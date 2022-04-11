Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 48,050 iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 1.75% of iShares Global Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,862. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.94. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $58.86 and a 12-month high of $67.69.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

