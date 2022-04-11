Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 83,378 Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 35.67.

Shares of LCID traded up 0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 21.70. 20,100,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,904,232. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of 16.12 and a 52-week high of 57.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of 33.15.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.