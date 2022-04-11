Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.41. 150,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,768,357. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $157.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

