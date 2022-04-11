Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 563.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,156 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.06% of 10x Genomics worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.17.

NASDAQ:TXG traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,971. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.59. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,199 shares of company stock worth $4,813,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

