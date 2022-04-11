Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $10.20 Million Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 701.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 467,364 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.34% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,287 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,126,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,337,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $12,330,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $8,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOVA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 132,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,037. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

