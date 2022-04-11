Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $11.06 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.21% of Amedisys worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Amedisys by 365.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Amedisys by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of AMED traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,913. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.36. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $292.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.56.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.