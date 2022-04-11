Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $12.12 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,519 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 152.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $289,495.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,589 shares of company stock worth $5,832,041 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $3.12 on Monday, hitting $215.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $198.53 and a one year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.