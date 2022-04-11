Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in PVH by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after acquiring an additional 577,900 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,733,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PVH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,797,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in PVH by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,125,000 after acquiring an additional 761,301 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,341,000 after acquiring an additional 96,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,124. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.82.

PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.