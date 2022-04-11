Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,551 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 50,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

FCX stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.06. 527,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,747,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

