Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,303 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $453.24. The stock had a trading volume of 22,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,432. The business’s fifty day moving average is $431.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.94.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

