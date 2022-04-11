Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $9.73 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 34.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 14.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 219,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 579,601 shares of company stock worth $52,122,086 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $81.91. 279,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,430,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $63.46 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

