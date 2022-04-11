Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 152.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,487,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 76,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,352,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,528. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,193 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

