Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,286 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.57. The stock had a trading volume of 390,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,336,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average is $97.60. The firm has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

