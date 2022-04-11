Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 157.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.06% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.03. The company had a trading volume of 357,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,493. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.73. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $77.73 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

