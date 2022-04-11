Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 530.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,720 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.13% of Natera worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 329,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after purchasing an additional 125,782 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Natera by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $76,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,626 shares of company stock worth $946,883. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

