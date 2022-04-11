Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 207.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.09. 26,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,481. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

