Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $2.28 Million in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,433,000 after acquiring an additional 347,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in LKQ by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,195 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in LKQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,927,000 after acquiring an additional 310,606 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in LKQ by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $371,441,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.48. 1,380,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

About LKQ (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.