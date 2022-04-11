Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $2.42 Million in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anthem by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Anthem by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ANTM traded down $10.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $510.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $526.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $468.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.81.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.43.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

