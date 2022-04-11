Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $2.42 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,391 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 69,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,691,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,967. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

