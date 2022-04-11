Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $2.53 Million in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SEI Investments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.31. The stock had a trading volume of 432,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

